UHHSA LinkedIn Workshop - Event Details

UHHSA LinkedIn Workshop Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 3:00pm – 4:00pm Location: CoBE Multipurpose Room On March 10th, 2020, UHHSA will be hosting the "Are you LinkedIn or Left Out” workshop to teach students how to network with social media and market themselves to employers. The event is the day before the UH Career fair and a perfect time for students to polish their profiles before connecting with potential employers!



Contact uhhsa3@hawaii.edu if you have any questions or concerns.



Please RSVP by 3/6/20 at tinyurl.com/UHHSALinkedIn For more information, contact: uhhsa3@hawaii.edu (808) 896-2660

