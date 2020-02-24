Community of Hei Workshop - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Community of Hei Workshop

Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 11:00am – 12:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

As part of our efforts to promote and support indigenous health and wellness on our campuses, we are launching the third year of the Community of Hei workshop series. Our theme this year is "Connecting to Self, Connecting to Others". Hei are traditional string figures that are powerful in their ability to sharpen focus, create intentions, and to capture/celebrate outcomes. The word "Hei" means to capture in the Hawaiian language. A culture nearly lost, be a part of the revival as we learn hei for personal, professional, and community well-being.



Māui



E aʻo ʻia ana ma ka ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi



This Community of Hei workshop series is co-sponsored by the Mōkaulele Program, a Title III Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions Grant under the Office of the Chancellors, University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and Hawaiʻi Community College, and Hawaiʻi CC Hawai'i Lifestyles Program, UH Hilo Student Health & Wellness Program, UH Hilo Sociology Department and UH Hilo Kīpuka Native Hawaiian Student Center. Events funded by the U.S. Department of Education Title III Native Hawaiian Serving Institutions Grants do not necessarily represent the policy of the U.S. Department of Education and endorsement by the Federal Government.



For disability accommodation, contact Yolisa Duley at 808-932-7693 (V) or UH Disability Services at 932-7623 (V) or 808-932-7002 (TTY) or uds@hawaii.edu

For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963

