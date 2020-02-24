Dr. Niemah presents: The African Origins of Goddesses - Event Details

Dr. Niemah presents: The African Origins of Goddesses Friday, February 28, 2020, 6:00pm – 8:00pm Location: Campus Center 301 A lecture/ presentation about the African origins of goddesses from around the world and acknowledging women erased in Black History.



Co-sponsored by Black History Month Committee, Office of Equal Opportunity, History Department, Sociology Department and Art Department.



For Disability Accommodations, Please call 808-932-7642 or email eeoaa@hawaii.edu For more information, contact: hduley@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7963

