2020 HiPlan Hackathon **online** - Event Details

2020 HiPlan Hackathon **online** Saturday, April 4, 2020, 9:00am Location: ONLINE Date: April 4-5, 2020

What: 2-Days of App Creation, $5,000 in Prizes!

-1st Place Team $2,500 2nd Place Team $1,500 3rd Place Team $500.

-Signups are done, but late registrants can get onto the waiting list. Check HIplan.biz for more information.





Create a concept for an app of your choice. Coded demos are allowed, but judging focuses on business concept. Students of all majors invited. Meals and snacks provided.

April 4

• Introduction to “Hooked” Engagement Modeling, Business Model Canvas & BizzyB.com Virtual Mentors.

• Open design time & work with expert mentors.

April 5

• Open design time & work with expert mentors. • Pitch Showcase. For more information, contact: htien@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7247

