UH Hilo HOSA 2020 Krispy Kreme Fundraiser - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

UH Hilo HOSA 2020 Krispy Kreme Fundraiser Friday, March 27, 2020, 10:00am – 2:00pm Come and buy Krispy Kreme Doughnuts from our chapter which will support our members participating at the state and international competitions this year. For more information, contact: hilohosa@hawaii.edu (808) 938-4943 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements