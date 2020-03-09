CAS Student Feedback Tabling - Event Details

CAS Student Feedback Tabling Friday, March 13, 2020, 11:00am – 2:00pm Location: Campus Plaza Calling all College of Arts & Science (CAS) Students! Submit your feedback to your UH Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) CAS Senator on how we can improve our college! There will be free food and refreshments while supplies last! For more information, contact: uhhsa2@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367 Tags:

