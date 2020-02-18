Health Screening Event - Event Details

Health Screening Event Wednesday, February 19, 2020, 1:00pm – 3:00pm Location: UCB 127 Student Health & Wellness Programs invites students to participate in our health screening event. Getting routine check-ups and medical screenings on a normal basis can help you stay healthier longer and prevent chronic disease.



Students who complete 3 screenings will receive a free gift. For disability accommodations, please contact 932-7465 (V), 932-7002 (TTY) or email: shwp@hawaii.edu. Hope to see you there! For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (484) 678-7688

