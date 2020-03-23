2020 Juried Student Art Exhibition Submissions Now Open - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

2020 Juried Student Art Exhibition Submissions Now Open

The Student Arts Association is now accepting Spring Submissions for the 2020 Juried Student Art Exhibition. Spring Submissions are open now till March 27th. Currently enrolled UH Hilo & HawCC students are encouraged to participate regardless of major. All mediums are accepted including drawing, painting, ceramics, mixed media, etc. There is no fee for entry and up to 5 pieces may be submitted per student.



Art submissions need to be submitted to Building 395 at the Hawaii Community College (Manono Campus.) Paperwork for entry is available upon submission at this location. The association will provide matting and framing services for this exhibition. Submission acceptance hours are Monday and Tuesday 2-4 PM and Wednesday Friday from 11 AM-3 PM.



The Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition will be held in the Campus Center Gallery 301 on April 23rd. The opening reception will be at 5 PM. Food and refreshments will be provided. The guest juror will be awarding first, second, and third place prizes as well as two honorable mentions.



For more information please email us at hilostudentarts@gmail.com.

