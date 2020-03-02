Career Fair Prep Workshops - Interview Prep and Resume Revie - Event Details

Career Fair Prep Workshops - Interview Prep and Resume Revie Tuesday, March 3, 2020, 1:00pm – 2:00pm Location: SSC W-201 In preparation for the Career Fair, the First Year Experience (FYE) and the Career and Academic Advising Center will be hosting the following workshops so students are ready for employers.



Our final session is - Interview Prep and Resume Review.



These sessions are set up to get you ready for the Career Fair on March 11, 2020.



For disability accommodation, contact First Year Experience at (808) 932-7384 [V]; (808) 932-7002 [TTY] For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

