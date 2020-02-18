Career Fair Prep Workshops - How to use the Career Fair - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Career Fair Prep Workshops - How to use the Career Fair Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 1:00pm – 2:00pm Location: SSC W-201 In preparation for the Career Fair, the First Year Experience (FYE) office and the Career and Academic Advising Center will be hosting the following workshops so students are ready for employers.



Our first session is - How to use the career fair.



Hear from the experts on what to expect at the career fair on March 11, 2020. For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements