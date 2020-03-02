Census 2020 Outreach to Empower Pacific Islander Communities - Event Details

Census 2020 Outreach to Empower Pacific Islander Communities Monday, March 2, 2020, 5:00pm – 6:30pm Location: Campus Center Room 306 In preparation for Census Day (April 1, 2020), join Pacific Islander advocates to learn about the upcoming U.S. census.



- Why does the Census matter to Pacific Islanders living in the U.S.?

- How does the Census impact you, your family, and your community?

- As Pacific Islanders, do you matter?



Count us in 2020!



Food and refreshments will be served. For more information, contact: makaularoz@gmail.com (808) 620-8051

