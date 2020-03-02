Census 2020 Outreach to Empower Pacific Islander Communities - Event Details
Census 2020 Outreach to Empower Pacific Islander Communities
Location: Campus Center Room 306
In preparation for Census Day (April 1, 2020), join Pacific Islander advocates to learn about the upcoming U.S. census.
- Why does the Census matter to Pacific Islanders living in the U.S.?
- How does the Census impact you, your family, and your community?
- As Pacific Islanders, do you matter?
Count us in 2020!
Food and refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact: makaularoz@gmail.com (808) 620-8051
Tags: census ISA Pacific Islander PISC polynesia
What's also happening?
Announcements
- Apply for the 2020-2021 UHHSA Student Election
- Interested in becoming a student leader? Apply for the 2020-2021 University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) student election! The UHHSA senate seeks to accurately represent the views of the entire student body. ...
- Now Accepting Applications for Vulcan Video Productions
- Vulcan Video Production Position Vacancies Applications open: Feb 24 to Feb 28 Vulcan Video Productions, a program of the Board of Media Broadcasting has open positions for the Spring 2020 semester. ...
- Summer Study Abroad Programs
- Why not spend your summer abroad in Europe, Asia or South America? UH Hilo has opportunities available with Univesities in Brazil, China, France, Hungary, Japan, Scotland, and South Korea. ...
- Study Abroad Application Deadline: March 1
- Explore the world and earn college credit. If you are considering studying abroad for Spring 2021, please submit your application by March 1, 2020. Applications are available at: ...
- 2020-21 UH Common Scholarship App Available October 1st
- The 2020-21 UH System Common Scholarship Application will be available online as of October 1, 2019. Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall 2020! Deadline for ...
- Haumana Hou - Hosted by SHWP
- Stop by the Student Services Center room W-201 every Tuesday for a relaxing place to study! We'll be open from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. ...
- UH Hilo Relay for Life Committee Positions Open
- The UH Hilo Relay for Life Planning Committee is currently seeking dedicated students who are interested in volunteering to help plan the 2020 Relay for Life event as well as multiple awareness events over this school year. ...
- Haumana Hou - Hosted by SHWP
- Stop by the Student Services Center room W-201 every Tuesday for a relaxing place to study! We'll be open from 5:00pm - 7:00pm. ...
- Mandatory Advising (Freshmen 'Eleu)
- Freshmen, mandatory advising is starting soon. You are required to meet with your advisor. Please check your UH email to set up an appointment today. ...
- Vice-Chairperson position open on BOSP for Spring 2020
- Would you like to gain professional skills while forging new relationships all from the comfort of campus? Apply for the BOSP Vice-Chairperson position, where you can get involved with our campus community, working with our three student-run ...
- Treasurer position open on the BOSP for Spring 2020
- Looking for a way to get involved while going to college? Apply for the BOSP Treasurer position, where you can make a difference for our campus community, working with our student-run publications, all based on your schedule. ...
- Publicist position open on BOSP for Spring 2020
- Looking for an opportunity to flex your creativity and social media skills? Apply for the BOSP Publicist position, where you can work with our three publications to develop eye-catching promotions and content. ...
- Board of Student Publications recruiting for 2020-2021!
- Searching for an opportunity to do more than just course work or home life? Apply for the Board of Student Publications, where you can get involved in the campus community while building meaningful connections to students, faculty, and staff at ...
- 2020 Juried Student Art Exhibition Submissions Now Open
- The Student Arts Association is now accepting Spring Submissions for the 2020 Juried Student Art Exhibition. Spring Submissions are open now till March 27th. ...
- 2019-2020 RISO Registration Open
- Aloha Vulcans! If you are interested in starting a club for the 2019-2020 academic year, please visit the Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) web page at: ...
- HAPA (Hawaii Association of Public Accountants) Scholarships
- HAPA’s Big Island Chapter provides up to $3,500 in awards to accounting scholars and future accountants each year. ...
- 2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st
- Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ...
- Walk-in Wednesdays
- Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...
Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.