UH Hilo Welcome Banner Student Photo Shoot - Event Details

UH Hilo Welcome Banner Student Photo Shoot Thursday, February 20, 2020, 3:30pm – 4:30pm Location: UH Hilo Campus Center Stairs All UH Hilo students are invited to be a part of a new welcome banner for UH Hilo's main entrance!



An open call photo shoot will be held on Thursday, February 20 at 3:30 p.m. at the Campus Center Stairs. Our new welcome banner will be posted at UH Hilo's main entrance on West Kāwili Street, across from Hale ‘Alahonua.



The photo will also be used for other University marketing initiatives. Please wear appropriate attire and bring a valid student I.D. Banners, posters, and other props are not permitted.



Call the Office of University Relations at (808) 932-7339 with any questions. Special Restrictions: Valid UH Hilo student I.D. required. For more information, contact: urevents@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7339

