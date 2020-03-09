Just Dance and Jamba Juice - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Just Dance and Jamba Juice

Thursday, March 12, 2020, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Location: Hale Kehau Turnaround

Join the Student Activities Council and UH Hilo Residence Life on March 12 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Hale Kehau turnaround. Come with your friends and dance to your favorite Just Dance songs while enjoying some Jamba Juice. Scan the QR code on the event flyer to add your favorite Just Dance song to the playlist. While food and supplies last!

Special Restrictions: Must have a validated Spring 2020 student ID to participate.

For more information, contact: uhhsac@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7446

