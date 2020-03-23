Mardi Gras Masquerade - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Mardi Gras Masquerade

Wednesday, March 25, 2020, 5:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: 'Imiloa (Moanahoku Hall)

Join the Student Activities Council on March 25th from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at 'Imiloa for a night of dancing, socializing and eating. The perfect event to dress up with your friends and party!



Semi formal attire is recommended. Please bring your mardi gras masks (we will be supplying masks to those who are unable to bring their own).

Special Restrictions: Must have a validated Spring 2020 student ID to participate.

For more information, contact: uhhsac@hawaii.edu (808) 934-7446

