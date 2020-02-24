Because Of Them, We Are Free To - Event Details
Because Of Them, We Are Free To
Location: Campus Center 301
Join us for a night to celebrate Black history and culture through various games and activities, including Black Jeopardy and Family Feud, music, and authentic Southern style Soul Food while supplies last. This night will provide all students with a new, unique perspective and understanding to what Black culture is all about.
Special Restrictions: Must have a validated Spring 2020 student ID to participate.
For more information, contact: uhhsadd@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367
Tags: UHHSA SAC CSO Music Food Campus Center Students Diversity Black History
