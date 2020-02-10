Healthy Relationship Workshop - Event Details

Healthy Relationship Workshop Friday, February 14, 2020, 9:00am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Join us as we celebrate love in the healthiest way. Stop by the Campus Center Plaza to create, learn, and grow with a focus on healthy relationships. Celebrate all relationships, including the one with yourself. Letʻs make healthy choices!



Presented by the Womenʻs Center, LGBTQ+ Center and Office of Equal Opportunity For more information, contact: uhhlgbtq@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7381

