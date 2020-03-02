UH Hilo's Relay for Life: Survivor and Caregiver Dinner - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

UH Hilo's Relay for Life: Survivor and Caregiver Dinner

Friday, March 6, 2020, 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Location: Campus Center 301

Come and join UH Hilo's Relay for Life event team for our annual Cancer Survivor and Caregiver Dinner! We invite all UH Hilo faculty, staff, and students who are cancer survivors or are a caregiver for someone with cancer. During this dinner, we will celebrate the lives of those who are currently fighting as well as thank their caregivers for all they do!



For more information or to register, please contact uhhrelay@hawaii.edu or by phone at (808)932-7796.

For those needing accommodations, please contact uhhccs@hawaii.edu by February 21st, 2020.

Special Restrictions: Attending parties must register in advance through uhhrelay@hawaii.edu.

For more information, contact: uhhccs@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

