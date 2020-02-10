Vision Board Relaxation Station Event - Announcement Details

Vision Board Relaxation Station Event Student Health & Wellness Programs invites you to create your own Vision Board.



A vision board is a great way to set goals and inspire yourself on a daily basis.



All the supplies will be provided for you to envision whatever you might want for your life.



For disability accommodations, please contact 932-7460 (V), 932-7002 (TTY) or email shwp@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

