Women in STEM Conference - Event Details

Women in STEM Conference Thursday, March 5, 2020, 8:00am – 4:30pm Location: Campus Center Room 301 Aloha kākou, we invite you to join the conversation for the 2nd annual

Women in STEM Conference. This event is hosted by the TCBES Club, Office of Equal Opportunity, Women's Center, and LGBTQ+ Center.



Our theme this year is Educate to Empower: Uplifting All Women in STEM.



This all day event (8:00 AM - 4:30 PM) will be held on March 5, in the Campus Center Room 301. Join us for a combination of talks, panel discussions, training workshops, and connection building.



We welcome and encourage our UH Hilo students, faculty, and local community of all genders to participate and engage in this event.



For a tentative program schedule and more information, please visit our Women in STEM Conference webpage. We are excited to see you there! For more information, contact: ericata@hawaii.edu (714) 642-7257

