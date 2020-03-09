Mandatory Advising (Freshmen 'Eleu) - Announcement Details

Mandatory Advising (Freshmen 'Eleu) Location: Student Services Center (SSC), Room E-203 Freshmen, mandatory advising is starting soon. You are required to meet with your advisor. Please check your UH email to set up an appointment today.



Failure to meet with your advisor will result in a hold being put on your account preventing you from withdrawing from current classes, registering from Fall 2020, or obtaining official transcripts.



For more information, contact Career and Academic Advising at uhhadvis@hawaii.edu or call (808) 932-7776. For more information, contact: kshon3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7780

