Vulcan Video Production General Manager Position Vacancy - Announcement Details
Vulcan Video Production General Manager Position Vacancy
This General Manager position is for Vulcan Video Productions, a subprogram of the Board of Media Broadcasting. Vulcan Video Production (VVP) provides opportunities for University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo (UH Hilo) students to gain experience and training in all aspects of videography from planning productions to releasing content. VVP contributes to the development of student skills and provides experience in leadership and professionalism. VVP is a resource students may use to create cultural, educational, entertaining, and original videos. VVP is a learning lab to get hands on experience, learn leadership skills, and to assist in your success.
“Videos by students for students”
Responsibilities include but are not limited to:
- The VVP GM is responsible and accountable to the Board of Media Broadcasting (BOMB) for all Vulcan Video Production program services and operations.
- Perpetuate the overall mission and vision statement of VVP
- Build collaborative relationships with UH Hilo administration as well as other Chartered Student Organizations (CSO)
- Review staff performance on a regular basis and provide evaluations for individual members and staff
- Conduct weekly meetings with staff members
- Deliver disciplinary actions to VVP Staff
- Represent VVP
- Assist in planning and operate VVP events
- Must present a written report to the board for VVP operations at board meetings.
- Select, train, and supervise VVP staff and assist with training of volunteers.
-* Ensure content of broadcast media follows existing policies and procedures
- Being the spokesperson for VVP
- Work with VVP advisor for year goals and objectives
This position requires 10 hours minimum per week, the schedule is flexible. Three (3) flex-hours outside of office are allowed, the remaining 7 must be in office. Additional flex-hours may be granted by the Board of Media Broadcasting. This is a stipended volunteer position, not an hourly pay position, and as such payment will not be received until the end of each semester pending evaluation.
Position Requirements:
- Must be a University of Hawaii at Hilo fee paying student
- Must be enrolled in a minimum of 6 credits
- Must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0
- Must be free of code of conduct violations
Desired Skills: (Not Required)
- Staffing
- Management Proficiency
- Team coordination
- Financial planning
- Process improvement
- Decision making
- Strategic planning
If you are interested in applying to this position, please visit Campus Center room 210 to pick up an application for URH, fill it out, attach your class schedule and resume, and turn it in to the front desk.
For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814
