University Radio Hilo General Manager Position Vacancy - Announcement Details

University Radio Hilo General Manager Position Vacancy

This General Manager position is for University Radio Hilo (URH), a subprogram of the Board of Media Broadcasting. University Radio Hilo (URH) provides the opportunity for UH Hilo students to gain experience, education and training in radio broadcasting. URH also strives to improve the quality of life for the university community along with the general public through the broadcast of diverse, musical, cultural, educational, and informative programming. URH is a learning lab to get hands on experience, learn leadership skills, and to assist in your success.



Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

* Keeping URH running on air with the assistance of the program’s advisor

* Review staff performance on a regular basis and provide evaluations for staff

* Conduct weekly meetings

* Ensure content of broadcast media follows all rules and regulations set in place

* Deliver disciplinary actions

* Be a representative on behalf of University Radio Hilo

* Plan and operate University Radio Hilo events

* Must present a written report to the board for URH operations at board meetings.

* Select, train, and supervise URH staff and volunteers

* Create goals and objectives for URH with the assistance of URH’s advisor

* Build collaborative relationships with UH Hilo administration and other Chartered Student Organizations



This position requires 10 office hours per week, the schedule is flexible. Flex-hours outside of office may be granted by the Board of Media Broadcasting. This is a stipended volunteer position, not an hourly pay position, and as such payment will not be received until the end of each semester pending evaluation.



Position Requirements:

* Must be a University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo fee paying student

* Must be enrolled in a minimum of 6 credits

* Must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0

* Must be free of code of conduct violations



Desired Skills: (Not Required)

* Staffing

* Management Proficiency

* Team coordination

* Financial planning

* Process improvement

* Decision making

* Strategic planning



If you are interested in applying to this position, please visit Campus Center room 210 to pick up an application for URH, fill it out, attach your class schedule and resume, and turn it in to the front desk.

For more information, contact: bombmal@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7814

