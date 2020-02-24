Apply for the 2020-2021 UHHSA Student Election - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Apply for the 2020-2021 UHHSA Student Election

Interested in becoming a student leader? Apply for the 2020-2021 University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA) student election! The UHHSA senate seeks to accurately represent the views of the entire student body. UHHSA has the ability to spend student fees on behalf of the student body to improve education and student life.



Applications open on February 3, 2020 and close on February 28, 2020. Applications are available online or at Campus Center room 210.



Voting will take place on Monday, March 23 to Friday, March 27.



For more information visit: hilo.hawaii.edu/campuscenter/uhhsa/elections.php

Special Restrictions: Must be a current UH Hilo student with the intent to register for at least six (6) UH Hilo credits for Fall 2020 to run for the 2020-2021 UHHSA Senate.

For more information, contact: uhhsavp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

