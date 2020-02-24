Minute to Win It Tournament - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Minute to Win It Tournament

Monday, February 24, 2020, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Location: Hale Kehau Dining

Aloha Vulcans! SAC will be hosting a Minute to Win It Tournament event in Hale Kehau Dining. Join us from 5pm-7pm for a night of competitive fun!



Exceptions: You must have a valid Spring 2020 Student ID & PAID entry into the dining hall.

Special Restrictions: MUST have a valid Spring 2020 Student ID & PAID entry into the Hale Kehau Dining

For more information, contact: sacep3@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7374

Tags: