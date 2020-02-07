TCBES Natural and Cultural Resource Seminar Series - Event Details
TCBES Natural and Cultural Resource Seminar Series
Location: Wentworth 1
Title:
Kootenai River Ecosystem Restoration: Hatcheries and Habitat
Speaker:
Shawn Young, Fish Restoration and Conservation Aquaculture Program Supervisor, Kootenai Tribe of Idaho
Abstract:
During the last century as the United States expanded westward, the Kootenai Region was settled by immigrants displacing indigenous peoples of North Idaho and Western Montana USA, and Southeast British Columbia, Canada. The dominant culture changed from a sustainable co-existence to an agricultural and natural resource extraction-based economy. Since the late 1800s, modern society has significantly modified the Kootenai Sub-basin through levee
construction, agricultural conversion of wetlands, logging, mining, road and rail infrastructure
and the construction and operation of Libby Dam in the USA, and Duncan and Corra Linn Dams
in Canada. Individually and additively, these activities have eroded the health and resilience of
the Kootenai River Ecosystem. Once abundant populations of Kootenai River native fish have
declined precipitously, in some instances, nearly to the point of extinction. Historically plentiful
and diverse native wildlife and plant species have also declined with many species now
threatened, endangered, or extirpated. The Kootenai Tribe of Idaho’s Integrated Fish and
Wildlife Program works to reverse these trends to enhance and restore a resilient ecosystem
consistent with the following vision:
The establishment and maintenance of a healthy ecosystem characterized by healthy,
harvestable fish and wildlife populations, natural physical and biological conditions, and
sustainable human communities.
To accomplish this, the Tribe is collaborating with a host of partners across communities and
agencies in (2) states and (2) countries, systematically and opportunistically addressing the
factors thought to limit the establishment and maintenance of the various components of a
healthy ecosystem. The seminar will focus on how combining the Kootenai Tribe’s
Conservation Aquaculture (White Sturgeon and Burbot) and Habitat Restoration Programs have
produced promising results in restoring endangered fish populations; and how collaboration
with agencies and stakeholders played a major role in these positive outcomes.
All are welcome!
For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7573
