Office Hours and Writing Workshop by Manoa Law School - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Office Hours and Writing Workshop by Manoa Law School Thursday, February 27, 2020, 2:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Library Classroom Troy Andrade from the William S. Richardson School of law will be conducting Office Hours and Writing Workshop for students with questions about law school or who are interested in applying to law school. This event is sponsored by the Pre-law Club (uhhplawc@hawaii.edu). For more information, contact: uhhplawc@hawaii.edu (808) 347-8211 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements