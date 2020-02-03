Science Olympiad Regional Competition Volunteers Needed - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Science Olympiad Regional Competition Volunteers Needed

Aloha kākou,



The Center for Community Engagement & the Office of Research and Community Partnerships are hosting the 2020 Science Olympiad Hawaiʻi Island regional tournament for middle and high school students on February 8, 2020. We are reaching out for volunteers to help support this event. Light breakfast and lunch will be provided.



Please fill out this google form: forms.gle/pwAUhVwdr9T8TQFM6 by Thursday, February 6 to let us know your availability and areas of interest. We are more than happy to sign off these hours for any scholarships or volunteer requirements.



The day is a lot of fun with excited students who have been preparing for this competition all year. It's a great way to connect with Big Island middle and high schools and show off what UH Hilo has to offer!



Please feel free to share this volunteer opportunity.



Mahalo,

UH Hilo Science Olympiad

For more information, contact: hssohawaiiregionaldirector@gmail.com (808) 932-7824

