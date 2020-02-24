Bingo and Boba - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Bingo and Boba Thursday, February 27, 2020, 5:00pm – 7:00pm Location: Kehau Round about Aloha Vulcans! Come on down and enjoy a fun game of Bingo! Test your luck, win some prizes, and enjoy some Boba from Ding Tea, while supplies last! Must present a valid Spring 2020 UH Hilo ID. For more information, contact: uhhsac@gmail.com 8089327374 Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements