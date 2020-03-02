Community Cares - Event Details
Community Cares
Location: Campus Center Plaza
Come and join the Campus and Community Service office for our semi-annual event, Community Cares!
You will be able to connect with both on and off campus resources and organizations that are here to help you succeed.
Some of the organizations that will be present are:
The American Cancer Society
Bay Clinic
East Hawaiʻi IPA
Hale Paʻi ʻAi
Hawaiian Community Assets
HFS Federal Credit Union
Hilo Vet Center
Hui Hoʻomalu
Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi
The Food Basket
And more!
The event will take place on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 in Campus Center Plaza from 10am to 1pm.
For more information, please contact the Campus and Community Service office by email at uhhccs@hawaii.edu or by phone at (808)932-7796.
For more information, contact: uhhccs@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796
Tags: Community Cares CommunityCares CC Resources Campus Organizations Community Organizations Community Resources Campus Resources Campus Center CCS
