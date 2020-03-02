Community Cares - Event Details

Community Cares Monday, March 2, 2020, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: Campus Center Plaza Come and join the Campus and Community Service office for our semi-annual event, Community Cares!

You will be able to connect with both on and off campus resources and organizations that are here to help you succeed.



Some of the organizations that will be present are:



The American Cancer Society

Bay Clinic

East Hawaiʻi IPA

Hale Paʻi ʻAi

Hawaiian Community Assets

HFS Federal Credit Union

Hilo Vet Center

Hui Hoʻomalu

Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi

The Food Basket



And more!



The event will take place on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 in Campus Center Plaza from 10am to 1pm.

For more information, please contact the Campus and Community Service office by email at uhhccs@hawaii.edu or by phone at (808)932-7796. For more information, contact: uhhccs@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796 Tags:

