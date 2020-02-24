Democratic Debate Watch Party - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Democratic Debate Watch Party

Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 2:00pm – 6:00pm

UHHSA will be holding a fun and engaging watch party for the democratic debate. We will be serving ono grindz and playing the famous Political Catchphrase Bingo. Food and refreshments will be provided while supplies last.

Special Restrictions: Must have a validated Spring 2020 UH Hilo Student ID in order to participate.

For more information, contact: uhhsa7@hawaii.edu (808) 313-9013

Tags: