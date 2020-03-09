LinkedIn or Left Out? - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

LinkedIn or Left Out?

Tuesday, March 10, 2020, 3:00pm – 4:30pm

Location: Multipurpose Room 101

UH Hilo students, find out how to network using social media, and discover the biggest do's and don'ts for job seekers.

Special Restrictions: Register in advance at https://tinyurl.com/UHHSALinkedIn by March 6 to participate.

For more information, contact: htien@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7272

Tags: