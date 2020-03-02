The Interview Challenge: Banking Industry Edition - Event Details

The Interview Challenge: Banking Industry Edition Monday, March 2, 2020, 6:30pm – 8:00pm Location: Multipurpose Room 101 Three real students.



Three banking industry professionals.



One live audience.



Come get some interview insider tips and discover answers to the most difficult questions an employer can ask! Special Restrictions: RSVP to Helen Tien, htien@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: htien@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7272

