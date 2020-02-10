Entrepreneurship Spotlight: KTA's Mountain Apple Brand - Event Details

Entrepreneurship Spotlight: KTA's Mountain Apple Brand Monday, February 10, 2020, 3:00pm – 4:30pm Location: Multipurpose Room 101 Executive VP of KTA Superstores Derek Kurisu will discuss his career path, how he created the Mountain Apple Brand, and opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs in the food and agricultural industry. Special Restrictions: RSVP to Helen Tien, htien@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: htien@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7272

