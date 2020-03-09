UH Hilo Career Fair - Event Details

UH Hilo Career Fair Wednesday, March 11, 2020, 10:00am – 2:00pm Location: Library Lanai Meet local and national employers. For best results, dress appropriately and bring an updated resume.



Career Fair Prep Workshops



In preparation for the Career Fair, the First Year Experience (FYE) and the Career and Academic Advising Center will be hosting the following workshops so students are ready for employers:



How to Use the Career Fair

Tuesday, February 18

1:00-2:00pm

SSC W-201



Résumé Writing

Tuesday, February 25

1:00-2:00pm

SSC W-201



Interview Prep and Résumé Review

Tuesday, March 3

1:00-2:00pm

SSC W-201 For more information, contact: htien@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7272

