Study Abroad Application Deadline: March 1 - Announcement Details

Study Abroad Application Deadline: March 1 Explore the world and earn college credit. If you are considering studying abroad for Spring 2021, please submit your application by March 1, 2020.



Applications are available at: hilo.hawaii.edu/studyabroad/.



If you have any questions, please contact a study abroad advisor at the Center for Global Education and Exchange, Student Services Center, Room E-205. For more information, contact: uhhglobe@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7488

