Pride Hilo Club Meeting - Event Details

Location: Student Services Center E-215
Wednesday February 12, 2020
LGBTQ+ Center & Women's Center Lounge SSB E-215
(2nd Floor of Student Services)
11:00AM- 12:00PM
Snacks provided, while supplies last
Remaining Meetings
Friday 02/28
Wednesday 03/11
Friday 03/27
Wednesday 04/08
Friday 04/24
Wednesday 05/06
Pride Hilo: LGBTQ+ Vulcans Assemble
#vulcansforlgbtq
For more information, contact: pride@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7380
