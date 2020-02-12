Pride Hilo Club Meeting - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Pride Hilo Club Meeting

Location: Student Services Center E-215

Pride Hilo Club Meeting

Wednesday February 12, 2020
LGBTQ+ Center & Women's Center Lounge SSB E-215
(2nd Floor of Student Services)
11:00AM- 12:00PM

Snacks provided, while supplies last

Remaining Meetings
Friday 02/28
Wednesday 03/11
Friday 03/27
Wednesday 04/08
Friday 04/24
Wednesday 05/06

Pride Hilo: LGBTQ+ Vulcans Assemble
#vulcansforlgbtq

For more information, contact: pride@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7380

Tags: Students Pride Pride Hilo LGBTQ LGBT RISO Campus Center

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Week of February 9, 2020 calendar with events listings
← PreviousWeek of February 9, 2020Next →
SunMonTueWedThuFriSat

News and Brews by Ke Kalahea

Entrepreneurship Spotlight: KTA's Mountain Apple Brand

Relay for Life: Team Captain Meeting

Mindfulness w/ Devi

Pride Hilo Club Meeting

Brown Bag with Bonnie

Haumana Hou Lounge - Hosted by FYE

Black History Month Documentary Series: Episode 3 of 6

Party Hearty at Karaoke!

SAC DIY Candy Bouquets

Target Shuttles - Hosted by FYE

Leela Dance Collective presents: SPEAK

Announcements

Volunteers Needed for Science Olympiad Tournament
Aloha kākou, The Center for Community Engagement & the Office of Research and Community Partnerships are hosting the 2020 Science Olympiad Hawaiʻi Island regional tournament for middle and high school students on February 8, 2020. ...
Science Olympiad Regional Competition Volunteers Needed
Aloha kākou, The Center for Community Engagement & the Office of Research and Community Partnerships are hosting the 2020 Science Olympiad Hawaiʻi Island regional tournament for middle and high school students on February 8, 2020. ...
Science Olympiad Regional Competition Volunteers Needed
Aloha kākou, The [Center for Community Engagement](/cce/) & the Office of [Research and Community Partnerships](/research/) are hosting the **2020 Science Olympiad Hawaiʻi Island regional tournament** for middle and high school students on ...
International Nights Tickets on Sale Now!
Celebrate the cultural diversity at UH Hilo at the 45th annual International Nights! The shows will be on Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22 at 7:30 pm at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center. ...
Summer Study Abroad Programs
Why not spend your summer abroad in Europe, Asia or South America? UH Hilo has opportunities available with Univesities in Brazil, China, France, Hungary, Japan, Scotland, and South Korea. ...
Study Abroad Application Deadline: March 1
Explore the world and earn college credit. If you are considering studying abroad for Spring 2021, please submit your application by March 1, 2020. Applications are available at: ...
2020-21 UH Common Scholarship App Available October 1st
The 2020-21 UH System Common Scholarship Application will be available online as of October 1, 2019. Complete the application to apply for over 100 different scholarships available to students attending UH Hilo in Fall 2020! Deadline for ...
UH Hilo Relay for Life Committee Positions Open
The UH Hilo Relay for Life Planning Committee is currently seeking dedicated students who are interested in volunteering to help plan the 2020 Relay for Life event as well as multiple awareness events over this school year. ...
2019-2020 RISO Registration Open
Aloha Vulcans! If you are interested in starting a club for the 2019-2020 academic year, please visit the Registered Independent Student Organization (RISO) web page at: ...
2020-21 FAFSA Available October 1st
Effective October 1, 2019, students can complete their 2020-21 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) online at www.fafsa.gov. To receive priority consideration, complete your FAFSA by February 1, 2020. ...
Walk-in Wednesdays
Counseling services will now be offering 30 minutes walk-in sessions, every Wednesday from 1-4 pm. We know things happen and you may need to talk with someone immediately. This service is open to all UH Hilo students. ...

Disclaimer: The University of Hawaii at Hilo is not responsible for the contents, links and/or materials presented in any web site listed above that is not of the “hilo.hawaii.edu” or “.uhh.hawaii.edu” domains. All comments, complaints and grievances should be filed with the author, host and/or owner of said site.