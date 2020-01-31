Pride Hilo Club Meeting - Event Details

Pride Hilo Club Meeting Friday, January 31, 2020, 11:00am – 12:00pm Location: Student Services Center E-215 First Pride Hilo Club Meeting of the Spring 2020 semester!



Friday January 31, 2020

LGBTQ+ Center & Women's Center Lounge SSB E-215

(2nd Floor of Student Services)

11:00AM- 12:00PM



Snacks provided, while supplies last



Remaining Meetings

Wednesday 02/12

Friday 02/28

Wednesday 03/11

Friday 03/27

Wednesday 04/08

Friday 04/24

Wednesday 05/06



Pride Hilo: LGBTQ+ Vulcans Assemble

#vulcansforlgbtq For more information, contact: pride@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7380

