International Nights Tickets on Sale Now! - Announcement Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

International Nights Tickets on Sale Now! Celebrate the cultural diversity at UH Hilo at the 45th annual International Nights!



The shows will be on Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22 at 7:30 pm at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center. Tickets on sale now at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center Box Office Tuesday-Friday from 10:00 am-2:00 pm. Tickets can also be purchased online.



See the shows! See the world! For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements