Graduation Check Pop-Up! - Event Details
Graduation Check Pop-Up!
Location: Lounge
If you’re planning on graduating this spring or summer, come and get your graduation questions answered at the Graduation Check Pop-Up!
The deadline to submit your fall 2019 graduation application is Friday, January 31, so ‘Opihi and the Career & Academic Advising Center will be around to help you fill out the petition forms by the deadline.
Hope to see you there!
For more information, contact: opihi@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7568
Tags: advising graduation opihi
