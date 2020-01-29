Graduation Check Pop-Up! - Event Details

Graduation Check Pop-Up! Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 10:00am – 1:00pm Location: Library Lānai If you’re planning on graduating this spring or summer, come and get your graduation questions answered at the Graduation Check Pop-Up!



The deadline to submit your fall 2019 graduation application is Friday, January 31, so ‘Opihi and the Career & Academic Advising Center will be around to help you fill out the petition forms by the deadline.



Hope to see you there! For more information, contact: opihi@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7568 Tags:

