UHHSA Elections Tabling - Event Details

UHHSA Elections Tabling

Tuesday, February 18, 2020, 10:30am – 2:30pm

Location: Library Lanai

Learn how you can get involved with the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Student Association (UHHSA). Come stop by the UHHSA table to pick up an application and find out how you can run for the 2020-2021 term student government elections. Food and refreshments will be provided while supplies last.

Special Restrictions: Must be a current UH Hilo student with the intent to register for at least six (6) UH Hilo credits for Fall 2020 to run for the 2020-2021 UHHSA Senate.

For more information, contact: uhhsavp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7367

