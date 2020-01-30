Spring Welcome - Event Details

Spring Welcome Thursday, January 30, 2020, 10:00am – 11:30am Location: Rose & Raymond Tseng Terrace (UCB 127) Faculty & Staff are invited to join us at Spring Welcome, an annual gathering at the beginning of Spring semester, on Thursday, January 30, from 10 - 11:30am in Rose and Raymond Tseng Terrace (UCB127).



We will hear remarks from Chancellor Bonnie Irwin and introduce new employees. Refreshments will be served. For more information, contact: alyson@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7339

