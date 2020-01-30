First Year Experience - First Year Student Social - Event Details

First Year Experience - First Year Student Social Thursday, January 30, 2020, 4:30pm – 6:00pm Location: Campus Center Lava Landing Is this your first year at UH Hilo? Join us and make new friends while playing Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros, Ping Pong and Billiards! We'll be in the Lava Landing game room from 4:30 - 6 PM. See you there! Special Restrictions: Free for UH Hilo students with valid ID For more information, contact: uhhfye@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7384 Tags:

