Chinese New Year Celebration at Library Lanai - Event Details

Chinese New Year Celebration at Library Lanai Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 9:30am – 12:30pm Location: UH Hilo Library Lanai The Chinese Studies Program and students of CHNS102 and 381 will host the annual Chinese New Year celebration and Chinese Studies Certificate promotion event at the library lanai on Tuesday, 1/28 from 9:30-12:30pm.



Come join us and participate in various table activities and performances, including: Chinese zodiac signs, paper crafts (cute rats), spring couplets, calligraphy, paintings, etc.



- have fun with "Chinese culture stamp rally"!

- find out how to write your name in Chinese & take a paper rat with your name!

- try Chinese birdie kicking, yangge dance!

- lion dance, taiji boxing, fan dance, singing For more information, contact: jirenf@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7232

