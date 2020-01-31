International Women's Discussion Group - Event Details

International Women's Discussion Group Friday, January 31, 2020, 1:00pm – 2:00pm Location: K Hall Room 110 International students are invited to a discussion group for women on what it's like to be a woman in your country. Build friendships with women from around the world while learning about each other's cultural differences. Light snacks and drinks provided. Sponsored by the UH Hilo International Student Association. For more information, contact: tracy.harper@cru.org (301) 821-5766

