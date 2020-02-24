Black History Month Documentary Series: Episode 5 of 6 - Event Details

Black History Month Documentary Series: Episode 5 of 6 Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 6:00pm – 8:00pm Location: UCB 100 Black History Month Documentary Series

The African-Americans: Many Rivers to Cross

PBS Documentary Series with Henry Louis Gates, Jr.



6 episode series over 6 Wednesdays starting January 29th and running through March 4th



Episode 5: Rise! (1940-1968)

University Classroom Building (UCB) 100

Doors open at 6pm, screening starts at 6:15pm

Popcorn/Snacks provided, while supplies last



Hosted by the Black History Month Committee, the Office of Equal Opportunity, The History Department and the History Club.

Open to the public



Remaining Episode:

March 4--Episode 6: Itʻs Nation Time (1968-2013)



