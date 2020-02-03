Final Deadline: Relay for Life Team Olympic Sign Ups - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

Final Deadline: Relay for Life Team Olympic Sign Ups

Monday, February 3, 2020, 2:00pm

Location: UH Soccer Field

Calling all UH Hilo Relay for Life Team Captains! Come and join us as we raise money for the American Cancer Society and participate in a day full of fun and challenging team activities. Lunch will be provided.



This year's event will take place on February 8th, 2020, from 8am to 2pm, in the Soccer Field on campus. Priority deadline to sign your team up is January 27th, 2020. Final deadline is February 3rd, 2020.



For more information or to sign your team up, please contact uhhrelay@hawaii.edu.

Special Restrictions: Teams must be registered with UH Hilo's Relay for Life event online and pay the registration fee in order to participate. Money collected will be donated to the American Cancer Society and helps offset the cost of participants' lunch.

For more information, contact: uhhrelay@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7796

