Relaxation Station featuring the Lōkahi Wheel - Event Details
Relaxation Station featuring the Lōkahi Wheel
Location: Library Lanai
Student Health & Wellness Programs invites you to find balance in your life through the creation of a Lōkahi Wheel specific to your needs, goals and lifestyle.
We'll review the 6 facets of life to see where you may be out of balance and brainstorm ideas to gain alignment within those areas.
For Disability accommodations, please contact SHWP at 932-7460 (V), 932-7002 (TTY) or email: shwp@hawaii.edu.
For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460
