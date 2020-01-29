Relaxation Station featuring the Lōkahi Wheel - Event Details

Relaxation Station featuring the Lōkahi Wheel Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 11:00am – 2:00pm Location: Library Lanai Student Health & Wellness Programs invites you to find balance in your life through the creation of a Lōkahi Wheel specific to your needs, goals and lifestyle.



We'll review the 6 facets of life to see where you may be out of balance and brainstorm ideas to gain alignment within those areas.



For Disability accommodations, please contact SHWP at 932-7460 (V), 932-7002 (TTY) or email: shwp@hawaii.edu. For more information, contact: shwp@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7460

