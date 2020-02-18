International Nights - Event Details

International Nights Saturday, February 22, 2020, 7:30pm – 9:30pm Location: UH Hilo Performing Arts Center Celebrate the cultural diversity at UH Hilo at this 45th annual event featuring performances from around the world.



See the shows! See the world!



Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office at the UH Hilo Performing Arts Center (Tuesday-Friday from 10 am-2 pm) or online at the PAC website. For more information, contact: artsctr@hawaii.edu (808) 932-7490

