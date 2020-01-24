TCBES Natural and Cultural Resource Seminar Series - Event Details

UH Hilo Home > News & Events

TCBES Natural and Cultural Resource Seminar Series Friday, January 24, 2020, 3:00pm – 4:00pm Location: Wentworth 1 Title:

Honu‘ea: the critically endangered Hawksbill turtle of Hawai‘i Island



Speaker:

Lauren Kurpita, Director, Hawaii Island Hawksbill Project



Abstract:

Hawksbill turtles (Eretmochelys imbricata) also known as honuʻea or ʻea, that resided in the Hawaiian archipelago are potential the rarest population of sea turtles in the world. Approximately 90% of all the documented hawksbill nesting in the State of Hawai’i has occurred on Hawaiʻi Island. In order to protect and monitor hawksbill turtles the Hawaiʻi Island Hawksbill Project was created in 1989. During this presentation Lauren Kurpita, director of the Hawai‘i Island Hawksbill Project, will discuss the threats that hawksbills face, the conservation and research efforts, and the management challenges encountered when helping protect this critically endangered species. All are welcome! For more information, contact: uhhtcbes@hawaii.edu 8089327573

Tags:

Please share this on Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit.

What's also happening?

Announcements